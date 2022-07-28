Step Finance (STEP) Market Cap Reaches $173,449.36

Step Finance (STEP) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. Step Finance has a market cap of $173,449.36 and $440,954.00 worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Step Finance has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Step Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0434 or 0.00000182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $203.93 or 0.00854766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00017343 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Step Finance Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_.

Step Finance Coin Trading

