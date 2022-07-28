Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $751.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.40 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share.

Stepan Stock Up 1.8 %

SCL traded up $1.96 on Thursday, hitting $113.22. 1,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,234. Stepan has a 12 month low of $95.03 and a 12 month high of $129.35. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.76 and its 200-day moving average is $104.67.

Stepan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.97%.

Institutional Trading of Stepan

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Stepan by 18.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Stepan by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stepan by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Stepan during the first quarter worth $995,000. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SCL shares. TheStreet upgraded Stepan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com lowered Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

