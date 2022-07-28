Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $751.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.40 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share.
Stepan Stock Up 1.8 %
SCL traded up $1.96 on Thursday, hitting $113.22. 1,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,234. Stepan has a 12 month low of $95.03 and a 12 month high of $129.35. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.76 and its 200-day moving average is $104.67.
Stepan Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.97%.
Institutional Trading of Stepan
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have weighed in on SCL shares. TheStreet upgraded Stepan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com lowered Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.
About Stepan
Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stepan (SCL)
- Ford Stock Rallies As EV Strategy Takes Center Stage
- Should High Yield Altria Be In Your Portfolio?
- Is Keurig-Dr. Pepper A Value Worth Buying?
- C3.AI Stock is a Bargain Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Game Changer
- Did The FOMC Put A Bottom In The S&P 500?
Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.