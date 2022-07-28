StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Advaxis Stock Up 1.0 %
OTCMKTS:ADXS opened at $3.89 on Monday. Advaxis has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $51.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.90 and a beta of 2.07.
About Advaxis
