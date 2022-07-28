StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Bio-Path from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of Bio-Path stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.57. Bio-Path has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $8.62.

Bio-Path ( NASDAQ:BPTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Path will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bio-Path stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.14% of Bio-Path as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 6.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

