StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CVV opened at $4.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.33 million, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.30. CVD Equipment has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $6.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.37.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CVD Equipment

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CVD Equipment stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVD Equipment Co. ( NASDAQ:CVV Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned 0.20% of CVD Equipment as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

