StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Forward Industries from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Forward Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ FORD opened at $1.73 on Friday. Forward Industries has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $2.78. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.00 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.59.

Institutional Trading of Forward Industries

Forward Industries ( NASDAQ:FORD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.32 million for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.04%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forward Industries stock. Grassi Investment Management grew its position in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 497,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 42,400 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management owned approximately 4.94% of Forward Industries worth $8,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 18.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Forward Industries

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.

