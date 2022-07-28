StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Price Performance
International Tower Hill Mines stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $1.23. The stock has a market cap of $108.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.61.
International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Tower Hill Mines (THM)
- Shopify Stock Rallies Despite Quarterly Loss
- Two Automation Stocks The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Owens-Corning Insulate Your Portfolio?
- Consumer Staple Kraft-Heinz Quietly Builds Momentum
- Steady, Stable Kimberly-Clark Yields 3.4%
Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.