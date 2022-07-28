StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of MediWound to $8.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of MediWound in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.13.
MediWound Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ MDWD opened at $1.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average is $2.03. MediWound has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.14.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediWound
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MediWound by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 834,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 69,290 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in MediWound by 40.0% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 524,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in MediWound by 56.1% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 306,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 110,129 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in MediWound during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MediWound during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.
About MediWound
MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.
Featured Stories
