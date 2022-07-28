StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of Neovasc stock opened at $6.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 12.50, a current ratio of 12.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Neovasc has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $21.75.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($1.76). Neovasc had a negative return on equity of 50.69% and a negative net margin of 1,192.20%. The company had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. Analysts forecast that Neovasc will post -5 EPS for the current year.

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

