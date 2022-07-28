StockNews.com Lowers Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $5.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 178.00, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.18.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 53.73% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $497.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.68 million. Analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

