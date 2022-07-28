Strategic Minerals (LON:SML) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.31

Strategic Minerals Plc (LON:SML – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.31 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.24 ($0.00). Strategic Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.25 ($0.00), with a volume of 1,179,625 shares changing hands.

Strategic Minerals Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The company has a market cap of £5.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25.

Strategic Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Strategic Minerals Plc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mining projects. The company operates the Cobre mine in New Mexico, which sells magnetite for use in the cement, fertilizer, dense media/medium, paint pigment, water jet cutting, ballast, magnet, toner, coal cleaning, and landscaping markets.

Further Reading

