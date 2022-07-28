SugarBud Craft Growers (CVE:SUGR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.27

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. (CVE:SUGR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 88629 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

SugarBud Craft Growers Stock Down 17.6 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.64 million and a P/E ratio of 0.48.

About SugarBud Craft Growers

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. engages in the development, production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis extract, edible, and topical products through distributors and retailers, as well as to registered medical patients through CannMart.com. The company was formerly known as Relentless Resources Ltd.

