Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.86.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Summit Materials from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Summit Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Summit Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Summit Materials from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Materials

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 281,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after buying an additional 57,864 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Summit Materials by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Summit Materials by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Summit Materials by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period.

Summit Materials Price Performance

Shares of SUM opened at $26.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.33. Summit Materials has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $41.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.33.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Summit Materials had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $392.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Summit Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Summit Materials will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

