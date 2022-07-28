Summit X LLC Buys 32 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Summit X LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $262,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $412,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $643,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 710.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 11,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $448.00.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $398.54 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $421.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $422.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 25.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 64.81%.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.