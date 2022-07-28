Summit X LLC Sells 2,027 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Summit X LLC reduced its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 1.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $1,780,000. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $536,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,714,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 74.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLD. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.92.

Prologis Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $127.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $94.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.46 and a 1-year high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.20%.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other news, Director Avid Modjtabai bought 15,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

