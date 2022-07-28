Summit X LLC Takes Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 108,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,002,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,698,000 after buying an additional 1,998,618 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,723,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,257,000 after buying an additional 6,354,623 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,714,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582,151 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,513,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 33,200.4% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,740,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726,408 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $17.53 on Thursday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $22.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.65 and its 200 day moving average is $17.64.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.