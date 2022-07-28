Sunesis Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sunesis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $2,912,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 340,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,863 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 581,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,964,000 after purchasing an additional 29,361 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 55,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenspring Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $95.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.49 and a 200 day moving average of $101.07. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $86.63 and a 12 month high of $116.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

