Sunesis Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Sunesis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,000. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises 1.2% of Sunesis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,193,000. Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 9,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,545,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $55.18 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $51.56 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.58 and a 200-day moving average of $58.89.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.