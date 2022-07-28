Sunesis Advisors LLC Has $60.37 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sunesis Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 35.0% of Sunesis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Sunesis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $60,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,322,000 after buying an additional 10,477,874 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,485,812,000. Wealthsimple Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,014,158,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 176.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,628 shares during the period. Finally, Hernani LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $229,742,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI opened at $200.86 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $181.67 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $195.47 and its 200 day moving average is $211.55.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.