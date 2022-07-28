SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $430.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Argus raised SVB Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial reduced their price target on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $557.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $723.00 to $470.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $674.00 to $554.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $574.73.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $379.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $355.37 and a 52-week high of $763.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $427.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $516.77.

Insider Activity

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 32.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total transaction of $26,239.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,931.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total transaction of $26,239.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,931.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total value of $252,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,147,145.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,840 shares of company stock valued at $919,852. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SVB Financial Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.