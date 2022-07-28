SVB Leerink Lowers Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) to Market Perform

SVB Leerink cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $630.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $8.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $10.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $9.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $38.87 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $9.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $10.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $11.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $11.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $42.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $42.30 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $38.98 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $36.75 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $610.00 to $619.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $697.15.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $587.91 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $747.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $610.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $637.26. The firm has a market cap of $63.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 41.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.78, for a total transaction of $65,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,435,601.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total value of $646,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,545,957.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.78, for a total value of $65,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,435,601.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,281 in the last three months. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,610,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,069,457,000 after buying an additional 244,009 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,360,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,839,023,000 after purchasing an additional 201,815 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,949,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,155,451,000 after purchasing an additional 626,199 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,125,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,579,729,000 after purchasing an additional 325,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,591,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,899,642,000 after purchasing an additional 489,084 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

