Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Issues Earnings Results

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.42, Briefing.com reports. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

TMHC stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.53. The company had a trading volume of 23,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,027. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.00. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at about $3,206,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 42.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 7,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth about $2,158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

TMHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.14.

(Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.