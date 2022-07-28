TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Trading 9.2% Higher

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) shares traded up 9.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.27 and last traded at $7.27. 287,113 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 7,030,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America raised TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.57 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

TechnipFMC Trading Up 8.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.06 and a 200-day moving average of $7.19.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 27th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 13.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TechnipFMC

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTI. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

