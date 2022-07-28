Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $17.45-$17.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $18.03. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Teledyne Technologies also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $4.20-$4.35 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TDY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Teledyne Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $489.00.

NYSE TDY traded up $11.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $383.40. 14,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,884. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $384.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $417.94. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. Teledyne Technologies has a 12 month low of $344.66 and a 12 month high of $493.97.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.05. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies will post 17.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 7.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

