Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.61 EPS. Teledyne Technologies updated its Q3 guidance to $4.20 to $4.35 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $17.45 to $17.70 EPS.

NYSE TDY traded up $10.75 on Thursday, hitting $382.76. 11,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,884. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Teledyne Technologies has a 1-year low of $344.66 and a 1-year high of $493.97. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $384.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $417.94.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TDY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $489.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at $232,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at $236,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

