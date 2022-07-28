Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Given New $265.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $295.00 to $265.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TFX. TheStreet cut Teleflex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Teleflex from $343.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $363.38.

Teleflex Trading Down 7.6 %

Shares of TFX traded down $20.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $246.32. The company had a trading volume of 30,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,178. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $263.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Teleflex has a 52-week low of $235.58 and a 52-week high of $405.97.

Insider Transactions at Teleflex

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $641.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.89 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Teleflex will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total value of $853,896.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teleflex

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Teleflex by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

