Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Sunday, The Fly reports.

THC has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.75.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

THC stock opened at $63.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.33. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $50.37 and a 1 year high of $92.65.

Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 4.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $468,061.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,362 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,057.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tenet Healthcare

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 730.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,097,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,310,000 after acquiring an additional 964,957 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,553,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,686,000 after acquiring an additional 929,756 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $9,466,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 176.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 843,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,491,000 after purchasing an additional 538,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,016,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,034,000 after purchasing an additional 517,737 shares during the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Articles

