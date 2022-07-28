The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 63,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.07 per share, for a total transaction of $4,238,019.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 432,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,016,158.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $62.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $113.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.11. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $81.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.58.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

