The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Director Carolyn Everson Purchases 983 Shares

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO stock traded up $1.12 on Thursday, hitting $64.13. The company had a trading volume of 319,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,413,789. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $278.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.25.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 73.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays set a $74.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 83,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 28,220 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

