The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Position Lifted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 818,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,939 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.24% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $270,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $323.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,810. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $304.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 18.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,316,840.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,240,454 shares in the company, valued at $34,278,946.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,320,622 shares of company stock worth $25,684,252 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

