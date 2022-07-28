Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases 804 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KHC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,721,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,423 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,946,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,910 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,069,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,677 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,708,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,993 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,788,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,598,000 after acquiring an additional 132,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.38.

In related news, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $1,066,769.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 193,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,169,887.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $593,768.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 268,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,780,305.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $1,066,769.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 193,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,169,887.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 305,094 shares of company stock worth $13,171,478 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KHC opened at $36.34 on Thursday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $44.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.74.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.62%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

