Time New Bank (TNB) Trading Down 5.6% Over Last 7 Days

Time New Bank (TNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 28th. Over the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. Time New Bank has a market capitalization of $22.97 million and $150,276.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Time New Bank coin can now be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,916.79 or 1.00248607 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005191 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004012 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004189 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002143 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00126835 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00030201 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004182 BTC.

Time New Bank Coin Profile

Time New Bank is a coin. It launched on October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,413,848,444 coins and its circulating supply is 4,072,568,444 coins. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund.

Time New Bank Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank is a token backed by the Miao'A International Timechain (M.I.T). The M.I.T will use the Ethereum blockchain to build a precision time-value-based transmission network, as the whitepaper reads: “We highly acknowledge the time-value of money for each individual, and that the extent of which an individual's time is valued depends on how much he/she is needed by others, i.e. the more helpful an individual is, the higher the individual is needed…M.I.T will introduce TNB (Time New Bank) digital currency aiming to establish a time-value transmission network” The TNB is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange between time exporters and time demanders. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Time New Bank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Time New Bank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

