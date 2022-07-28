Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2022

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNPGet Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered Titan Pharmaceuticals to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:TTNP opened at $1.26 on Friday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $2.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.86.

Insider Activity at Titan Pharmaceuticals

In other Titan Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder David E. Lazar bought 1,165,975 shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $897,800.75. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,587,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,992,073.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.

Further Reading

