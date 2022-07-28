Titon Holdings Plc (LON:TON) Insider Acquires £28,398.40 in Stock

Titon Holdings Plc (LON:TON – Get Rating) insider G Paul Hooper purchased 35,498 shares of Titon stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 80 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of £28,398.40 ($34,214.94).

Titon Price Performance

TON opened at GBX 75 ($0.90) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 86.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 91.98. Titon Holdings Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 64.75 ($0.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 142 ($1.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.36 million and a PE ratio of 2,500.00.

Titon Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Titon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Titon Company Profile

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Titon in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

(Get Rating)

Titon Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, the United States, and Europe. It offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies; and supplies window and door hardware material.

Read More

