Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Top Ships Trading Down 3.4 %
TOPS opened at $0.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Top Ships has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $1.65.
About Top Ships
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Top Ships (TOPS)
- Shopify Stock Rallies Despite Quarterly Loss
- Two Automation Stocks The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Owens-Corning Insulate Your Portfolio?
- Consumer Staple Kraft-Heinz Quietly Builds Momentum
- Steady, Stable Kimberly-Clark Yields 3.4%
Receive News & Ratings for Top Ships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top Ships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.