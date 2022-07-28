Touchstone Capital Inc. Lowers Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Touchstone Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,485 shares during the period. PPG Industries makes up 0.6% of Touchstone Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Touchstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PPG. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in PPG Industries by 157.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $126.93 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.94 and a 200-day moving average of $131.92. The company has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.15. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $107.06 and a one year high of $177.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.75%.

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on PPG Industries to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on PPG Industries to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $126.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.41.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

