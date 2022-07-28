TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.25-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $925.68 million-$951.39 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $938.33 million. TriMas also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.25-2.35 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on TRS. TheStreet cut shares of TriMas from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of TriMas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

TriMas Stock Performance

TriMas stock traded up $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $29.03. 2,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,571. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.42. TriMas has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $38.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.71.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

TriMas ( NASDAQ:TRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. TriMas had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TriMas will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. TriMas’s payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TriMas

In other TriMas news, insider John Philip Schaefer sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $203,388.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,087 shares in the company, valued at $331,612.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriMas

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TriMas by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,080,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,930,000 after purchasing an additional 44,136 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in TriMas by 41.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in TriMas by 4.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,426,000 after purchasing an additional 19,965 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in TriMas by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 881,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriMas during the first quarter worth $251,000.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

See Also

