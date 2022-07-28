TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO) Shares Down 1.6%

TROOPS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROO – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.30 and last traded at $2.41. Approximately 20,366 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 91,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

TROOPS Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average of $3.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of TROOPS by 72.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in TROOPS by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 124,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 46,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in TROOPS by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

TROOPS Company Profile

TROOPS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the money lending business in Hong Kong and Australia. The company provides mortgage, personal, and corporate loans. It also develops, operates, and manages an online financial marketplace that connects financial institutions and users through its mobile application, which offers financial technology solutions, including application programming interface (API) services.

Featured Articles

