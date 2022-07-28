TrueDeck Achieves Market Capitalization of $33,324.07 (TDP)

TrueDeck (TDP) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. TrueDeck has a market capitalization of $33,324.07 and approximately $11,467.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueDeck coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TrueDeck has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About TrueDeck

TrueDeck is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck.

TrueDeck Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

