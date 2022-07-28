UBS Group Cuts Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target to $108.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $126.00 to $108.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

FRT has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $128.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $133.00 to $96.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $124.29.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $102.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.13. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $92.02 and a 12 month high of $140.51.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.49%.

In other news, Director David W. Faeder acquired 10,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,549.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,467.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,481,079,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $983,225,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3,102.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,122,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,044,000 after buying an additional 1,087,579 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $118,617,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,330,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,432,000 after buying an additional 512,382 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

