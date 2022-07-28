Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Ultralife Stock Performance

Shares of Ultralife stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.31 million, a P/E ratio of -66.71 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.01. Ultralife has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $8.64.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.37 million during the quarter. Ultralife had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 1.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultralife

In other news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 30,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $159,588.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 740,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,849,835.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 30,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $159,588.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 740,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,849,835.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas Louis Saeli purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $48,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,776.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 52,970 shares of company stock valued at $268,069. Corporate insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ultralife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Ultralife by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultralife by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 189,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ultralife by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 410,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 34,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Ultralife by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 458,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 101,747 shares in the last quarter. 29.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

