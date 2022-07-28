UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Price Target Increased to €11.90 by Analysts at Barclays

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from €11.50 ($11.73) to €11.90 ($12.14) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

UNCRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group increased their price target on UniCredit from €12.20 ($12.45) to €13.30 ($13.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UniCredit in a report on Friday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on UniCredit from €13.40 ($13.67) to €14.80 ($15.10) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on UniCredit from €15.50 ($15.82) to €14.60 ($14.90) in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on UniCredit from €12.00 ($12.24) to €12.50 ($12.76) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UniCredit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.93.

Get UniCredit alerts:

UniCredit Stock Performance

Shares of UniCredit stock traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $4.77. The company had a trading volume of 259,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,613. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average of $5.78. UniCredit has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $9.05.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.