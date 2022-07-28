UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) PT Raised to €13.30 at UBS Group

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at UBS Group from €12.20 ($12.45) to €13.30 ($13.57) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

UNCRY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of UniCredit from €19.50 ($19.90) to €16.50 ($16.84) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of UniCredit from €11.60 ($11.84) to €11.50 ($11.73) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of UniCredit from €13.40 ($13.67) to €14.80 ($15.10) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of UniCredit from €15.50 ($15.82) to €14.60 ($14.90) in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Friday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.78.

UniCredit Stock Up 11.2 %

OTCMKTS UNCRY traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.77. 259,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,613. UniCredit has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $9.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day moving average is $5.78.

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

