UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Boosts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for 1.7% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $249.31 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $245.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.16.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.71.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

