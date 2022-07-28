UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Reduces Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lowered its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 93.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,462 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,516,000 after buying an additional 9,901,409 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $522,697,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,560,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 13,035,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,352,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,695,000. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 112,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.90 per share, with a total value of $10,683,367.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,147,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,723,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,686,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 112,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.90 per share, with a total value of $10,683,367.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,147,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,723,942.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.47. 17,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,234,555. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $119.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on FISV. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen lowered shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.27.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

