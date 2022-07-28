USDX [Kava] (USDX) Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 28th. One USDX [Kava] coin can now be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00004053 BTC on popular exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a total market capitalization of $111.54 million and approximately $356,025.00 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get USDX [Kava] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,994.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.13 or 0.00642324 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $63.13 or 0.00263098 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00044775 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000124 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001362 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00013182 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002442 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX [Kava] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 coins and its circulating supply is 114,679,553 coins. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet.

USDX [Kava] Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDX [Kava] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Kava] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.