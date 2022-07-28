Vai (VAI) Market Cap Reaches $54.38 Million

Vai (VAI) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. Over the last week, Vai has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Vai coin can now be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00003964 BTC on popular exchanges. Vai has a market capitalization of $54.38 million and $16,161.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.93 or 0.00854766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00017343 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 coins. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol. The official website for Vai is venus.io. Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Vai

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

