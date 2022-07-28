Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Position Boosted by O Dell Group LLC

O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 473,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,428 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 6.5% of O Dell Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $21,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,809,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,799,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282,575 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,179,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477,042 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,052,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,079,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362,274 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 326.4% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,841,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,542,000 after buying an additional 2,175,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $88,088,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.11. The stock had a trading volume of 184,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,933,857. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.90. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $53.44.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

