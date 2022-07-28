Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,114 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $64,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 123.1% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,473,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $209.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,470. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $188.89 and a 1 year high of $261.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $204.97 and a 200-day moving average of $221.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

