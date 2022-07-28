Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 187,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,382,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 24,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of VTI stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $199.53. The stock had a trading volume of 10,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,826,190. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.55. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $181.67 and a twelve month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

